UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath hits back after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘hate’ jibe

CM Yogi Adityanath said that a person assesses and see other people as per his/her own thoughts.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the CM hit back with the same intensity.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “Jo Nafrat kare, wo yogi kaisa (one who hates is not a saint).”

To this, CM Yogi Adityanath said that a person assesses and see other people as per his/her own thoughts. “Jinh ke rahi bhavna jaisi, prabhu murat tinh dekhi taisi. And yes, Mr Rahul, if bulldozing the empire of criminals and miscreants is hate, then this hatred will continue unabated…,” said Yogi Adityanath.

जिन्ह कें रही भावना जैसी। प्रभु मूरति तिन्ह देखी तैसी।। और हां श्रीमान राहुल जी! अपराधियों और उपद्रवियों के साम्राज्य पर बुलडोजर चलाना अगर नफरत है, तो ये नफरत अनवरत जारी रहेगी… pic.twitter.com/hWSQN50bb6 — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) September 14, 2021

The Congress party has intensified its attack on the Yogi government while party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is working to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Priyanka also slammed the Yogi government over its failure to ensure women’s safety.

“A year ago, a horrific incident of rape had happened in Hathras and instead of providing justice and security to the family, the UP government had threatened the family and also snatched the right of the daughter’s honorable funeral. Government officials and BJP leaders had made statements saying that there was no “rape” and the energy of the entire government machinery was spent on character assassination of the victim,” said Priyanka.

She added that one cannot expect such a head of the government to be sensitive. “How can you expect sensitivity from a head of government who has taken such a bad stance on crimes against women? Anyway, the Chief Minister of UP is the leader of anti-women thinking. He has said that “Women should not be free,” she said.

महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराधों पर इतना खराब रुख रखने वाली सरकार के मुखिया से आप संवेदनशीलता की आस रख भी कैसे सकते हैं? वैसे भी यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री महिला विरोधी सोच के अगुआ हैं। वो कह चुके हैं कि "महिलाओं को स्वतंत्र नहीं होना चाहिए।" 3/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 14, 2021

Speaking at an event today, CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that the situation has changed in Uttar Pradesh and now no one can forcefully kidnap cattle, let alone a girl.