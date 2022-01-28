UP Election 2022: BJP releases list of 91 candidates, drops minister Mukut Bihari Verma

The BJP had already announced to field CM Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur seat and Keshav Prasad Maurya from the Sirathu seat.

UP Election 2022: The BJP today released another list of 91 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The saffron party has fielded 13 ministers and has retained its sitting MLA in Ayodhya. While the party has dropped Co-Operative Affairs Minister Mukut Bihari Verma, his son has been given a ticket from his Kaiserganj seat in Bahraich. The BJP has also given a ticket to Yogi Adityanath’s media adviser Shalabh Mani Tripathi from Deoria seat.

Besides retaining its sitting MLA from Ayodhya Ved Prakash Gupta, the party has again fielded 13 ministers including Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ from the Allahabad South seat, and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi from the Pathardeva seat.

The party has fielded PN Pathak from the Kushinagar seat, Nirmal Verma from Biswan, Ramakesh Nishad from Tindwari, Sindhuja Mishra from Kunda, Aarti Kol from Koraon, Dinesh Rawat from Haidergarh and Amit Singh Chauhan from Bikapur.

The BJP had released a name of 107 candidates in its first list, two more candidates in the second list, 85 candidates in its third list, and eight candidates in the fourth list. With the announcement of 91 names today, the BJP has released a total of 293 candidates out of the total 403 seats.

The Uttar Pradesh elections will be held in seven phases starting February 10 and the last phase of voting will take place on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.