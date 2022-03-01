UP Election 2022: BJP providing 24-hour electricity because Samajwadi Party built power plants, says Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said that when PM Modi distributed LPG cylinders, it used to cost Rs 400 and now the LPG cylinders cost Rs 1000.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP while campaigning for the sixth phase polls of Uttar Pradesh. The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh alleged that instead of doubling the income of farmers, the BJP government “stole the urea” meant for them. He also alleged that the ruling party is able to provide 24-hour electricity because it was the SP that built power plants in the state.

“The BJP used to say that farmer’s income will double, did anyone’s income double? When farmers wanted fertilizer, this government could not provide fertilizer. When fertilizer was given, it was stolen. Now, it is the 5 kg sack that has been stolen, if given a chance, they will steal the 10 kg sack,” alleged Yadav while addressing a rally in Basti.

He alleged that the double engine government is spreading lies. “BJP has sold, airports, aeroplanes, railway stations. They’re doing it so that no one gets employment. We will give employment to youth when voted to power,” said Yadav while promising that the Samajwadi Party government, if voted to power, will facilitate army recruitment as well.

“Those who used to see recruitment (for army) every year could not see it happen under BJP rule. In the last 3 years, no recruitment took place and thus our youth could not wear the uniform. They do running practice from morning to evening. Many have crossed the age limit while waiting for jobs. When the Samajwadi Party will form a government, it will facilitate recruitment of youth in the army and will also try to give exemption in the age limit,” he said.

“Those who are saying that they are giving electricity for 24 hours, they are able to give electricity for 24 hours only because the Samajwadis had set up electricity plants,” said Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur.

He said that when PM Modi distributed LPG cylinders, it used to cost Rs 400 and now the LPG cylinders cost Rs 1000.