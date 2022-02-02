UP Election 2022: BJP fields former ED director Rajeswar Singh from Lucknow; minister Swati Singh dropped

Rajeswar Singh had handled many high profile cases including the 2G scam, Jagan Reddy case, Commonwealth Games scam, AgustaWestland case, and Aircel Maxis case.

Former Enforcement Directorate official who took voluntary retirement from service has been given a BJP ticket from the Sarojini Nagar constituency in Lucknow. The seat is currently held by outgoing MLA and minister Swati Singh. With the announcement of candidates for all the nine seats of Lucknow, Swati Singh’s hopes of getting re-elected from the seat are over.

Rajeswar Singh had handled many high profile cases including the 2G scam, Jagan Reddy case, Commonwealth Games scam, AgustaWestland case, and Aircel Maxis case. He had applied for VRS last year.

A 1994-batch Provincial Police Service (PPS) officer, Rajeswar Singh has worked in various capacities in Gomtinagar, Lucknow and Prayagraj. He served the Uttar Pradesh police for about 10 years and the ED, for about 14 years. When Singh took the reign of ED Lucknow in his hands, he handled cases like the Gomti riverfront scam, memorial scam, mining scam and bike boat scam. He was also awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry.

The beginning of Rajeswar Singh’s political innings has indeed caused some turbulence in the BJP. It may be recalled that Swati Singh and her husband Daya Shankar Singh, both had been vying for a BJP ticket from the Sarojini Nagar seat. It was being speculated that Swati Singh may join the Samajwadi Party but she denied leaving the BJP. The Samajwadi Party today nominated Abhishek Mishra from the Sarojini Nagar seat. On the other hand, Daya Shankar Singh has affirmed his association with the saffron party while saying that he will campaign for Rajeswar Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.