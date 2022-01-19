UP Election 2022: BJP announces alliance with Apna Dal, Nishad Party for assembly polls

There are 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced its alliance with Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal and Dr Sanjay Nishad’s Nishad Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Announcing the alliance, BJP president JP Nadda said that the seat-sharing discussion has been finalized and the alliance will contest all the 403 seats unitedly.

“BJP is contesting elections in Uttar Pradesh with its allies. We all came together in the Lok Sabha elections and in the 2022 assembly elections also, the BJP along with Apna Dal and Nishad Party will contest all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Nadda also said lauded the ‘double engine’ government in Uttar Pradesh for taking a new leap of development. “Five years ago in Uttar Pradesh, there was migration, hooliganism, kidnapping and mafia were flourishing with the help of the government. All these things have ended in the last five years of the BJP government,” said Nadda adding that there is a rule of law in Uttar Pradesh today.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said that the alliance of Apna Dal and the BJP has continuously moved in a positive direction. “Our alliance led to the formation of a strong and powerful government in the state and in the country…On one hand, the development journey of Uttar Pradesh and India moved forward, on the other hand, the concept of social justice has become stronger,” she said.

Patel added that the NDA has proven to be the best cocktail of development and social justice.

Nishad Party chief Dr Sanjay Nishad said that the NDA government has worked for the welfare of the Nishad community whereas the previous governments had ignored the community. He said that the discussion between the Nishad Party and the BJP was for victory and not for seat sharing.

The parties, however, did not reveal their share of seats.