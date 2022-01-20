UP Election 2022: Bhim Army’s Chandra Shekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur

Reacting to his candidature, Chandra Shekhar Aazad said that he has been fighting for the last five years and will continue his fight.

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Bhim Army chief and Azad Samaj Party founder Chandra Shekhar Aazad will try his luck against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. “Taking forward the ideology ‘Bahujan Hitay-Bahujan Sukhay’ of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, Chandra Shekhar Azad is being declared Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar,” a letter signed by Azad Samaj Party election incharge Dr Mohammad Aqib read.

Reacting to his candidature, Chandra Shekhar Aazad said that he has been fighting for the last five years and will continue his fight.

बहुत – बहुत आभार साधुवाद। पिछले 5 साल भी लड़ा हूँ। अब भी लड़ूंगा। जय भीम,जय मण्डल। बहुजन हिताय, बहुजन सुखाय। https://t.co/FROhXhttiv — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 20, 2022

It may be recalled that Azad Samaj Party has so far not formed any alliance with any political party. Attempts to stitch together a tie-up with the SP-RLD alliance failed, following which Azad said that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalit leaders but wants Dalits to vote for him. Azad had earlier announced that his party will reserve 30 per cent tickets for Dalits, 23 per cent for Muslims/minorities, 45 per cent for OBC, Backward and Muslim OBC and two per cent for STs.

बहुजन महापुरूषों के पदचिन्हों पर चलते हुए उ० प्र० विधान सभा चुनाव में आज़ाद समाज पार्टी सामाजिक न्याय के तहत "जिसकी जितनी संख्या भारी,उसकी उतनी हिस्सेदारी" को ध्यान मे रखकर (30% दलित)(23% मुसलमान,अल्पसंख्यक)(45% ओबीसी,अतिपिछड़ा+मुस्लिम ओबीसी )(2% ST) को टिकटों मे हिस्सेदारी देगी। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 19, 2022

Last week, the BJP had announced Yogi Adityanath’s candidature from the Gorakhpur assembly constituency. Yogi Adityanath will be the second Chief Minister to contest from the seat after Tribhuvan Narayan Singh. Singh had lost the 1971 polls from the seat.

Azad has said that his party will contest the polls on its own but maintained that the talks are on with the Congress party for an alliance. Earlier, Azad had expressed his desire to ally with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party. Azad Samaj Party had announced a list of 33 candidates yesterday for the UP Assembly Elections 2022. The polling for the 403 seats of the UP assembly will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.