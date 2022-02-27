UP Election 2022: Assembly polls a fight between dynasts and nationalists, says PM Modi; slams Samajwadi Party, Congress

PM Modi said that the previous governments led by dynasts kept India dependent on foreign countries for its defence needs but the BJP government is working to make India self-reliant in the sector.

UP Election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed the opposition parties while campaigning for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. The prime minister said that the election is between the dynasts and the nationalists, allegedly referring to the opposition Samajwadi Party, Congress vs the BJP battle. PM Modi said that there is a difference between rashtra bhakti (devotion to nation) and pariwar bhakti (devotion to family).

“This election is between ‘Rashtravadis and Parivarwadis’…Remember how you had to take your vehicles to Gorakhpur in medical emergencies because the then government didn’t pay any heed to people’s medical needs here. Many innocent kids died due to brain fever…,” said PM Modi in Deoria while adding that the BJP government had worked to build new medical colleges in every district.

He said, “Some time ago, I laid foundation stones of 9 medical colleges in UP including Deoria’s Maharshi Devraha Baba Autonomous State Medical College. This medical college could have been constructed before, but these ‘Pariwardis’ never prioritized you…We have made 18 new medical colleges in the state, and work is underway for 20. We also set up AIIMS in Gorakhpur. We are also trying that the poor children get to study medical, engineering in their own language.”

The prime minister also alleged that the previous governments shut sugar mills and didn’t clear dues of sugarcane farmers whereas the Yogi Adityanath government modernised sugar mills and facilitated ethanol blending, which fetched about Rs 12,000 crore for the state.

Addressing a rally in Basti, PM Modi said, “The previous governments didn’t focus on ethanol as fuel that can be produced from sugarcane. We are developing infrastructure to produce ethanol and biogas from cattle dung. We are also trying to become self-reliant in edible oils. For this, the government is buying oil seeds from farmers.”

PM Modi said that the previous governments led by dynasts kept India dependent on foreign countries for its defence needs but the BJP government is working to make India self-reliant in the sector. “We have to modernize our armies by all means. To make the country self-reliant, one has to spend on it. This work can never be done by a family-oriented, selfish person. Those who have a history of taking a commission in defence deals, they cannot strengthen the country,” alleged PM Modi.

The prime minister also visited Varanasi later where he addressed the ‘Booth Vijay Sammelan’ rally.