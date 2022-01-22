UP Election 2022: Amit Shah campaigns door to door in Kairana, meets families who had migrated in 2014

Amit Shah said that under PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanat, the state has seen a wave of development.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today visited Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and held a door-to-door campaign for the BJP. Shah also met the families who had migrated from Kairana in 2014 and have returned to their homes in the past few years. Speaking to the media, Shah said that it was his first visit to the town after January 2014 and can see confidence in the people of the state.

“They (families) too once had to migrate. All 11 members of the family sat with me and said that they don’t have any fear anymore and that everyone is carrying out their business peacefully,” said Shah.



He said that under PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanat, the state has seen a wave of development. “A new wave of development can be seen across the state. Several roads, airports, medical colleges have been built. Every poor household now has a gas connection, toilets, electricity, Ayushman Bharat Yojana card, free vaccines and the free ration was given during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Shah.

He added that all schemes launched by PM Modi were implemented by CM Yogi Adityanath till the grassroot level. “It’s the very same Kairana from where people were forced to migrate earlier. Today, they said that CM Yogi improved the law and order situation and people who forced them to migrate have now migrated themselves,” said Shah.

Shah said, he feels that in the days to come, UP is going to become the most developed state of India and only the BJP can take the UP there. “If law and order situation in the state has to be upheld, appeasement has to be ended, the tradition of UP government to work for a caste has to be ended and if UP has to be developed, then BJP government has to be formed once again with the overwhelming majority under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath,” said Amit Shah.