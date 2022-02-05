UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav says SP-RLD alliance to win 400 seats; promises enhanced pension for poor women

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP might call this government a double engine government but they have disappointed the farmers.

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today claimed that his party’s alliance with the Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal will win 400 seats out of a total of 403 seats and the opposition will get only three seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. Addressing media in Aligarh, Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP leaders of speaking lies. He also promised welfare measures like increasing pensions for poor women.

“Given the anger of the people, the SP-RLD alliance is going to get 400 seats. The opposition will get the remaining 3 seats,” he said. Speaking about the family of the Hathras victim, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the life of the girl could have been saved if she would have received good treatment.

“Family of the daughter from Hathras wanted justice, they wanted to cremate her respectfully. But what did the people of this government do? They didn’t let it happen. Had she received proper treatment at the hospital, she would perhaps have been alive today,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

He said that this election is to save the Constitution and alleged that the BJP might change the constitution as well if voted to power again in UP elections. “New Lok Sabha is being built in Delhi, if BJP comes to power again, then it may be possible that these people will change the constitution itself. They changed Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, they want to change everything and people want to change their Baba Chief Minister this time,” he alleged.

He accused the BJP leaders of being far ahead in propaganda and bluffing. “If there is a junior BJP leader, he will tell a small lie and if there is a big leader, he will tell a big lie,” alleged Akhilesh Yadav.



The Samajwadi Party chief claimed that the BJP might call this government a double engine government but they have disappointed the farmers and everyone knows that the farmers had to sit on dharna throughout a year. The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said that people have closed their doors for the BJP after the Samajwadi Party’s alliance with the RLD.

“The SP government had given pensions to poor women. This time, if the government is formed, the amount of pension will be increased three times to fifteen hundred rupees per month. Laptops will be given to children studying in Sanskrit schools and madrasas if the SP comes to power,” he said.