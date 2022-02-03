UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav opens up on alliance with BSP, Noida ‘jinx’

Akhilesh Yadav said that Samajwadis are the true patriots and asked how people spreading hatred and creating communal divide claim to be patriots.

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav today opened up on the impact of BSP on poll prospects and the superstitions related to Noida. Talking to reports in Bulandshahr, Yadav invited BSP to join hands with the Samajwadi Party for the UP Assembly Elections 2022. He said that ‘Samajwadis’ and ‘Ambedkarwadis’ should come together to save the constitution.

“I’ve always said that Ambedkarwadis should join Samajwadis, because we’ve to save the Constitution and democracy…. I appeal again to Ambedkarwadis to join us,” he said.

Talking about Noida, he said, “There is a superstition that the chief minister who goes to Noida loses the election, but there is also a belief that the one who goes to Noida also forms the government. I started a cycle journey from Noida in 2011 and formed the government (in 2012). I am going there again because in the coming time, we have to form a government.”

Yadav said that Samajwadis are the true patriots and asked how people spreading hatred and creating communal divide claim to be patriots.

Hitting out at the Central government over Budget 2022, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Farmers are sad that even in this budget they were cheated. The poor did not even realize that any budget had come. The government is calling it the Amrit Budget, if it is the Amrit budget, then are all previous budgets were poison budgets? I have heard that diamonds will become cheaper, this shows how much care has been given to the poor,” said Yadav.

RLD president Jayant Chaudhary, who was also present on the occasion, said that the Budget had nothing for farmers, middle-class and the poor. “MGNREGA’s fund has been cut down by 34% in this budget. It seems Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget is written by the PMO,” said Jayant.

Jayant said that the BJP is frustrated because youths, farmers and labourers are supporting the SP-RLD alliance. He said that the issues of this election are unemployment, health, education and other public matters.