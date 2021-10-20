Akhilesh Yadav shares photo with Om Prakash Rajbhar, says Samajwadi Party to form alliance with SBSP

The days of Only the BJP government which betrayed all sections of the society along with Dalits, backward minorities are numbered, said Rajbhar while sharing a video of meeting with Akhilesh Yadav.

In a surprising turn of events ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, Samajwadi Party leader and former CM of the state Akhilesh Yadav today shared a photo with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar to suggest an alliance with the regional party. Yadav shared the photo on Samajwadi Party’s Twitter handle saying that the SP-SBSP will defeat the BJP in the next year’s assembly polls.

“Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party will fight the battle on behalf of the deprived, the oppressed, the backward, the Dalits, women, farmers, youth, every weaker section. SP and SBSP has come together to defeat the BJP in UP,” said Akhilesh Yadav in Hindi.

वंचितों, शोषितों, पिछड़ों, दलितों, महिलाओं, किसानों, नौजवानों, हर कमजोर वर्ग की लड़ाई समाजवादी पार्टी और सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी मिलकर लड़ेंगे। सपा और सुभासपा आए साथ,

यूपी में भाजपा साफ! pic.twitter.com/mdwUOiVi0I — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 20, 2021

A similar post was made from the handle of SBSP chief Rajbhar. “BJP will be cleaned (from UP) this time. Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has come together. The days of Only the BJP government which betrayed all sections of the society along with Dalits, backward minorities are numbered. Courtesy meeting with former Chief Minister and SP supremo respected Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji,” said Rajbhar while sharing a small video.

अबकी बार, भाजपा साफ़! समाजवादी पार्टी और सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी मिलकर आए साथ। दलितों, पिछड़ों अल्पसंख्यकों के साथ सभी वर्गों को धोखा देने वाली भाजपा सरकार के दिन हैं बचे चार। मा. पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं सपा के सुप्रीमो आदरणीय श्री अखिलेश यादव जी से शिष्टाचार मुलाकात की। pic.twitter.com/XhoT2jalDh — Om Prakash Rajbhar (@oprajbhar) October 20, 2021

The alliance has come as a surprise as only a few days ago, Rajbhar had hinted that he might again ally with the BJP. It may be recalled that Rajbhar is heading Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition of smaller parties including Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. The AIMIM had said that it will contest 100 seats under the banner of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls early next year.