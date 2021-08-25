UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP-RSS of conspiring at booth level to cheat democracy; BJP hits back

He said that the BJP government has put a question mark on the fairness and transparency of the Election Commission. (PTI)

Opposition Samajwadi Party today hit out at the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of devising a strategy to “cheat democracy”. Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav today said that the BJP is importing RSS workers from other states to hatch a conspiracy at the booth level and cheat democracy.

In a Facebook post published yesterday, a statement from chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary quoted Akhilesh Yadav as saying that the BJP does not respect the Constitution and is busy making a strategy to cheat democracy. “RSS workers from other states are being sent to UP villages to hatch a conspiracy at booth level. Samajwadi Party enjoys mass support in Uttar Pradesh. Fearing this, the BJP wants to destroy the sanctity of the democratic system. This act of the BJP is against the Indian Constitution and public sentiments. The BJP government has not only created anarchy in the state but has committed a grave sin by stopping the development of the state. The BJP is bent on humiliating the public mandate through deceit,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

He said that the BJP government has put a question mark on the fairness and transparency of the Election Commission. “The recent incident of ‘digital burglary’ where a youth created fake voter ID cards through UP Election Commission’s website is a very serious matter. There should be an inquiry in the entire state for such scams, so that it is known whether it is being done under state’s patronage. This is not a matter of security of the Election Commission but a matter of dignity. Democracy is being put to shame due to many such incidents,” said Yadav.

The SP chief said the saffron party has crushed civil rights and leaders and workers of opposition parties are being harassed with an authoritarian mindset. “The youth is desperate, they have been cheated. Women are scared. The farmer is suffering. The economy is in dire straits. The common man is fed up with the policies of the BJP government,” said Yadav.

On the other hand, BJP denied the allegations saying that it shows Yadav has conceded defeat. “SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations of a big conspiracy at the booth level by the BJP shows that they have already found an excuse for the defeat in 2022 polls and yes, the BJP does not need to bring RSS people from outside because people themselves have joined RSS due to the Talibani mentality of SP,” said BJP Kannauj MP Subrat Pathak.

सपा मुखिया @yadavakhilesh के द्वारा भाजपा पर बूथ स्तर पर बड़ी साजिश का आरोप दर्शाता है कि वो 2022 की हार का पहले ही बहाना खोज लिए हैं और हाँ RSS के लोगों को बाहर से लाने की भाजपा को जरुरत नहीं क्यूँकि लोग खुद ही सपा की तालिबानी मानसिकता के कारण से RSS की मानसिकता से जुड़ गए हैं । — Subrat Pathak (@SubratPathak12) August 25, 2021

Notably, the Samajwadi Party has already mobilised its ground workers through cycle rallies and prabuddh sammelan (intellectual meet) to increase its vote share in the next year’s assembly polls.