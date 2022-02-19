UP Election 2022: Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav make big claim about Western, Central Uttar Pradesh seats for Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh Yadav also accused the BJP of giving a hurried bail to the Lakhimpur case accused Ashish Mishra.

With two phases of polling over and campaigning gaining momentum of the fourth phase, senior Samajwadi leaders including party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav today made claims of winning a majority of seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party founder Shivpal Yadav today claimed that the BJP won’t be able to perform this time as people faced problems like inflation, unemployment and corruption in the past five years.

“Samajwadi Party alliance will win all nearby seats. BJP will try but won’t be able to do anything. The last 5 years only had problems, be it inflation, unemployment, corruption, or electricity…We’ll win around 50 seats in the west, 45-50 seats in central Uttar Pradesh,” he claimed.

He also hit out at chief minister Yogi Adityanath for making remarks against the dignity of the post. “A CM shouldn’t say bulldozers will run, it’s against the dignity of the post. The results will turn BJP cold. This coalition will cross over 300 seats. BJP just talked about the temple, mosque, Hindu, Muslim but development has not happened,” said Shivpal Singh Yadav.

On the other hand, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that his party will get a clear majority and may win all seats in the first four phases. “People will give a full majority to the Samajwadi Party and its alliance by the conclusion of the fourth phase. BJP promised to double the income of farmers in Uttar Pradesh but not even a single farmer in the state has benefited from their schemes,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

He also accused the BJP of giving a hurried bail to the Lakhimpur case accused Ashish Mishra. “BJP gave a hurried bail to the accused Ashish Mishra because they knew the government is going to change in Uttar Pradesh… If farm laws were taken back, this means Yogi Adityanath will also have to go back,” he alleged.