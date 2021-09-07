UP Election 2022: AIMIM’s objective is to defeat BJP, says Asaduddin Owaisi, kicking off three-day state visit

However, Owaisi today said that his party's alliance with SBSP is intact.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi today said that his party will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 and will win it. Owaisi, who kick-started his three-day state visit today, said that Muslims of Uttar Pradesh will win.

Speaking to reporters in Faizabad, Owaisi said, “Our objective is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh.” Owaisi will go to Sultanpur tomorrow and Barabanki on September 9.

Asaduddin Owaisi also said that there should be an independent leadership/voice as per the constitution representing the minority community in the state. “Every caste has their political leadership identity. But when it comes to Muslims, especially OBC Muslims, then everyone says it will promote communalism,” said Owaisi, adding that the BJP won despite parties like SP and BSP forming an alliance.

Reacting to the question of an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party on the condition of Muslim Deputy CM, Owais said that his party is ready for the alliance and it’s up to Yadav whether he wants an alliance or not.

It may be recalled that the AIMIM had already announced its alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP). The AIMIM had announced that it would contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh. While SBSP had fuelled speculation of joining the NDA after Rajbhar recently met Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, the AIMIM is said to be reportedly in a fix whether to trust him or not. However, Owaisi today said that his party’s alliance with SBSP is intact.

The AIMIM has also questioned the recent opinion polls which suggested that the BJP might retain power in Uttar Pradesh. “Channels said that BJP is winning but they did not tell whether they took the opinion of those whose relatives’ dead bodies were found floating in the Ganga or of those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic,” said AIMIM Spokesperson Waris Pathan.

AIMIM’s spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar said that the people of Uttar Pradesh are unhappy with the BJP government and the opposition parties must work to win their trust.