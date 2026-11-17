Uttar Pradesh has 13.58 crore voters, including 6.20 crore women, as per the draft electoral roll released on Tuesday. This marks an increase of more than 18 lakh voters during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) post the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) published in April, UP Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said. The final electoral roll will be published on January 4.

Addressing a press conference, Rinwa said out of the nearly 13.59 crore voters in the draft roll under the SSR-2027, over 11 lakh (11,83,352) voters belong to the 18-19 age group, news agency PTI reported.

“The claims and objections period will remain open from November 17 to December 16, during which eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries in the electoral roll through Forms 6, 7 and 8, respectively,” Rinwa said, according to PTI.

Advertisement

ALSO READ GRAP Stage 3 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves

Net increase of 18 lakh voters compared to the final electoral roll

The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027, after the disposal of claims and objections by December 28, the poll official said.

The draft roll has registered a net increase of 18,84,113 voters compared to the final electoral roll published on April 10, 2026, following the SIR exercise.

The number of women voters increased by 10,96,828, while male voters registered an increase of 7,87,449. The number of third-gender voters declined by 164 during the period, he said.

The number of voters between the ages of 18 and 19 years saw a steep decline from 17,63,360 in April to 11,83,352 in November, marking a change of 5,80,008 names, PTI reported quoting the poll official.

The gender ratio in the electoral roll has improved from 834 to 840 women per 1,000 male voters, while the elector-population ratio increased marginally from 55.17 to 55.95 per cent, Rinwa said.

He clarified that the “electoral roll remains dynamic throughout the year” and that eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries even after the publication of the final list following a revision exercise.

Special camps at all polling stations across UP

To facilitate the process, special camps will be organised at all 1,73,730 polling stations across Uttar Pradesh on November 21, 22, 28 and 29, from 10 am to 4 pm.

“Booth-level officers (BLOs) will remain present at the polling stations with copies of the draft electoral roll and sufficient application forms,” Rinwa said.

Citizens can check their names and the accuracy of their particulars at these camps.

Those seeking inclusion will need to produce a passport-size colour photograph and valid documents establishing their date of birth and residence proof. Aadhaar is also an accepted document, Rinwa said.

The revision is being undertaken with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date to include all eligible citizens who have attained the age of 18 by that date and remove entries of deceased, permanently shifted and duplicate voters to ensure an updated and error-free electoral roll, the poll official said.