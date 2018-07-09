UP: Doctors’ greed kills 10-year-old in Bareilly

Doctors’ greed kills 10-year-old in Bareilly

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy died in the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, as the doctors refused treatment after he failed to give them bribe.

The doctors demanded Rs 10,000 for the treatment of the child.

10-year old Deendayal, a resident of Bala Kishanpur village in Badaun district, was suffering from high fever. After his condition worsened, the doctors at the Badaun district hospital referred him to Bareilly district hospital.

According to the child’s father, Dharampal, the hospital staff mistreated them and demanded a bribe for the treatment.

“On reaching the hospital we were mistreated. The doctors demanded Rs 10,000 for the treatment and nurses asked for Rs 500,” Dharampal said.

Deendayal was refused treatment as his father could not pay the doctors, following which his condition became yet more critical. He was then referred to Lucknow and died five hours later.

The victim’s father further alleged that the ambulance came five hours late, which led to his son’s death.

“After they referred my son to Lucknow, the ambulance did not reach on time. The ambulance was five hours late.”

Dharampal filed an FIR against the doctors and nurses of Bareilly district hospital.

“The post-mortem has been done. We have registered a case and started an investigation against the doctors and nurses,” said Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinandan Singh.

The 10-year-old was taken to Bareilly hospital around 12 am, and died around 2 am on July 4.