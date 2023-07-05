scorecardresearch
UP Deputy CMs congratulate cricketer Rashi Kanojiya for India call, both get it wrong

Rashi Kanojiya, who is from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, is set to make her debut in the Indian cricket team during the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

Written by India News Desk
Rashi Kanojiya. (Photo: Facebook)
In an embarrassing goof up, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted congratulatory messages for left-arm spinner Rashi Kanojiya following her selection in the Indian women’s cricket team using the image of a random girl.

Kanojiya, who is from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, is set to make her debut in the Indian cricket team during the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

The 20 internationals will begin from July 9 and will go on till July 13, followed by three ODIs from July 16-22.

Fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair pointed the goof-up, and tweeted saying, “Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh @brajeshpathakup and @kpmaurya1 congratulated left-arm spinner Rashi Kanojiya of Agra for getting picked up in Indian women’s cricket squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.”

“The only problem was, both Deputy CMs used a random pic from the internet to congratulate her instead of using her pic (Pic 4),” he added.

Later, while Maurya deleted his tweet, Pathak deleted the tweet and posted again, now with Rashi’s face.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 18:28 IST

