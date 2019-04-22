UP deaths: Police arrest wine shop owner after spurious liquor kills two in Miranpur

By: | Published: April 22, 2019 10:34 AM

Following the deaths, police registered a case against two liquor shop owners -- Tillu and Gullu, the SP said.

Hooch tragedy Kushinagar, spurious liquor, fake liquor, Muzaffarnagar, Miranpur, liquor shop in Miranpur, liquor shop in Muzaffarnagar, UP(Image for Representational purpose. only)

Police have arrested one of the accused in connection with the supply of spurious liquor in Miranpur town in the district that left two persons dead.

Two persons died and another fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Miranpur town here. The three had consumed spurious liquor on Saturday night, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Sharma said.

Following the deaths, police registered a case against two liquor shop owners — Tillu and Gullu, the SP said.

One of them has been arrested, Sharma said Monday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UP deaths: Police arrest wine shop owner after spurious liquor kills two in Miranpur
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition