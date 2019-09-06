UP criminals scared of state govt, dare not repeat a Kairana now: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted that criminal elements in the state are scared of the government today and they dare not engineer communal riots. “Criminals are afraid of the government now. No riots took place in the state in the last two and a half years,” said Adityanath after laying foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 450 crore in Saharanpur.

Also flaying the previous SP government over the law and order issue in the state, he added, “All of us know what was the situation here around two and a half years ago. Riots took place here during the Samajwadi Party regime, but Uttar Pradesh will not have another ‘Kairana’ now.” “All festivals are celebrated today with peace and there is no restriction on celebrating any festival, whether it be Kanwar Yatra or any other occasion,” he said.

Talking of various developmental schemes meant for the district, Aditynath said Saharanpur is having a flourishing trade and has become popular not only in India but also in foreign countries. He said the government is also trying to have an airport here which will shorten Saharanpur’s distance from Delhi. A university too will be set up here soon, he added.

Adityanath said the government is also taking steps to provide a global identity to Saharanpur’s ‘Nakkashi Bazar’ and promote the traditional woodwork here. “Saharanpur has been benefited a lot under the ‘One District, One Product’ scheme and the wood carving work of the district is popular worldwide today. It has given a new identity to the district,” he said.

“The resolve to popularize this art of Saharanpur across the globe is helping the district constantly move towards export-oriented business,” he said.

Highlighting the welfare measures taken by Union government, Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi nullified the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir to create ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. “Muslim women are getting an opportunity to live a respectful life due to the law against triple talaq,” he said.

“Toilets are being built under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ in every household, especially for the benefit of women,” he added.

The chief minister also emphasised that various welfare schemes, both by the Centre and the state are being implemented without any discrimination. “During tenures of the SP and BSP governments, there were anomalies in the recruitment process and the people of only one community largely used to get jobs, but this does not happen today,” said the chief minister.

“We have provided around 2.25 lakh jobs to people in the state without any discrimination in the last 2.5 years,” he added.

The chief minister said when the BJP formed government in 2017, “anarchy prevailed in the state.” “Illegal slaughterhouses were functional across the state but the state government decided to close them within 24 hours,” he pointed out.

To protect cows, the government also decided to open cow shelters for stray cattle, he said, adding funds have been made available also to every district for it. “Farmers who rear cattle will be given Rs 900,” he said.

Talking of “improved” conditions of sugar mills in the state, he said the distillery of Nanota sugar mill will soon be operational and the plan to start Bidvi sugar mill is also in the process. “During the tenure of Samajwadi Party, the cane payment was outstanding for five years but we paid arrears of Rs 73,000 crore,” he added.