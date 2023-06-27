UP criminal Gufran, wanted in 13 murder and robbery cases, shot dead in encounter

A wanted criminal was shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Kaushambi district in the wee house on Tuesday. The criminal has been identified as Gufran, who was wanted in multiple cases of murder and dacoity.

Gufran was confronted by the UP special task force (STF) during a raid at around 5 am and ended up suffering bullet injuries during a cross-firing. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

He was wanted in as many as 13 cases which included murder, loot and robbery in Pratapgarh and other districts of the state. Prayagraj and Sultanpur police had even declared a bounty of Rs 1,25,000 on Gufran, PTI reported.

According to SP Kaushambi, Brijesh Srivastava, “A criminal identified as Mo. Gufran was killed in an encounter with UP STF near the Samda sugar mill of Manjhanpur, Kaushambi. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000.”

This is the latest in a series of encounters between UP Police and criminals. Since Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, there have been over 10,900 encounters, in which over 185 criminals have been killed.