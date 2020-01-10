UP Congress chief accompanying Priyanka Gandhi during Varanasi visit falls into river

Ajay Singh Lallu with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during Varanasi visit.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Singh Lallu on Friday fell from the boat he was travelling in the Ganga river in Varanasi. Lallu was accompanying senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was visiting the city to meet anti-CAA protestors.

Lallu fell in the river as the boat was overcrowded, Hindustan Times reported, adding that Priyanka and other Congress leaders reacted swiftly to help Lallu get back on the boat.

Priyanka spent four hours in Varanasi before leaving for Jaipur. She met 59 people including some social activists who were jailed during protests against the amended Citizenship Act. She also visited Sant Ravidas temple. She then took a boat to reach Shrimath to meet social activists. She also visited the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Accusing the government of suppressing dissent voices, Priyanka alleged that people who are holding peaceful agitation are being jailed. “People are held illegally in the Yogi Adityanath government,” she charged.

Priyanka also met activist couple Ekta Shekar Singh and her husband Ravi Shekhar. They were also arrested by the police for protesting against the citizenship law.

“Ekataji’s little daughter was waiting for her. They told me everything. Injustice was meted out to them. They were thrown in jail, kept there for 15 days and serious charges were leveled against them. I am proud that they struggled and raised their voice for their country. Whatever the government is doing is anti-constitutional,” Priyanka told reporters. She them met Dalit activist Anup Shramik and BHU students.

Before boarding a flight for Jaipur, Priyanka called on Sampurnanand Sanskrit University student union office bearers at the airport. The Congress-linked NSUI swept students union on Thursday.

Priyanka is touring Uttar Pradesh for the last two weeks. She had earlier met the families of those who died during protests against CAA and NRC.