UP: Complaint filed against Sonia, Priyanka and Owaisi for provocative speeches against citizenship law

Complaint filed against Sonia, Priyanka, Owaisi for inflammatory speeches against CAA.

A complaint has been filed against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in an Uttar Pradesh court for giving provocative speeches against the just amended Citizenship Act. The complaint also includes the name of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Complainant Pradeep Gupta, an advocate by profession, filed the papers in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Aligarh on Tuesday. He has sought action against these leaders.

The complainant alleged that the leaders made inflammatory statements in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act, adding fuel to the anti-CAA stir. Gupta claimed that despite the Supreme Court deliberating on the matter, these leaders are making statements that are endangering the peace of the country.

Praveen Gupta is also the national secretary of Rashtriya Hindu Vahini Akhand Bharat.

Gupta said the court did not accept his petition but has transferred it to Chief Judicial Magistrate Karuna Singh. The CJM court admitted his petition and posted the matter for hearing on January 24.

The Citizenship Act promises to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians coming to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution there. The Central government has set December 31, 2014, as the cut-off date for granting citizenship to non-Muslims coming from the three neighbouring nations.

The protests against the citizenship law started from Assam and other Northeastern states. The situation worsened after Jamia Millia Islamia University students in Delhi clashed with police. Several public buses and police vehicles were torched by the protestors. The protests spread across the country with opposition leaders hitting the streets against the law. Several opposition leaders including Sonia, Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi, Owiaisi made statements against the law and claimed that the law was an attack on the Constitution of India. The Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh also witnessed violent protests when students clashed with the police.