UP CM Yogi Adtiynath speaks to Gujarat CM over incidents of violence against north Indian migrants

In the wake of recent attacks on migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani.

These attacks have triggered a wave of migration as people from North Indian states flee Gujarat fearing for their life. Attacks on North Indian started after an alleged incident of rape of a 14-month-old girl in north Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district. Later sporadic incidents of violence were reported since September 28 in the six districts of the region, mostly against Hindi-speaking people, police had said. After this mass-migration of people started and Hindi-speaking labourers started fleeing for their home states.

Talking to news agency ANI CM Yogi said that he has spoken to Gujarat CM Rupani. Rupani told him that no untoward incident has been reported in the last three days. “People who are jealous of Gujarat’s development are spreading these rumours. Gujarat govt has taken effective steps to tackle the situation,” he said.

Gujarat CM Rupani Monday appealed to people and asked them to not engage in violence. On outfit had claimed that over 20,000 Hindi-speaking migrants have fled Gujarat in one week.

Authorities in Gujarat have arrested 400 people in connection with the violence. Rupani said the situation has been brought under control by police. “Due to Gujarat Police’s intense efforts, the situation is now under control and no report of any untoward incident has come in the last 48 hours,” he said.

In a related development, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also spoke to his Gujarat counterpart on the matter. “The guilty must be punished but an entire community should not be tarred with the same brush. Our government is aware and alert. I spoke to the Gujarat chief minister Sunday. Our chief secretary and director general of police are also in touch with their counterparts in Gujarat,” he said.