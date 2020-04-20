  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Bisht passes away at AIIMS

By: |
Updated: April 20, 2020 1:52:38 PM

Bisht was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, sources at the hospital said.

UP CM, Yogi Adityanath, Yogi Adityanath father died, anand bidht dies, yogi father dies, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AIIMS,latest news on yogi adityanath“Honourable CM’s father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement. (File photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Bisht died on Monday morning, an official said. “Honourable CM’s father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement.

Bisht was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, sources at the hospital said.

Related News

He was admitted after his health deteriorated and his condition was critical, they said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled the death of Adityanath’s father.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Bisht passes away at AIIMS
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Yogi Adityanath asks district magistrates to take decision on giving exemptions from April 20
2Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to geotag community kitchens: Official
3Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha secretariats to resume work from Monday