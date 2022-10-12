Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Ayodhya on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. The purpose of his visit is to unveil a four-feet statue of Hindu philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya at Radha Soami Temple Golaghat. This is going to be Adityanath’s third visit to Ayodhya in the past 20 days.

The CM will also hold meetings with officials regarding the preparation of Deepotsav (festival of lamps). The Uttar Pradesh government will be celebrating the sixth leg of Deepotsav on Ram ki Paidi ghats on October 23 in Ayodhya. This year, the aim is to light over 12 lakh lamps to make a Guinness World record, ANI reported.

Post unveiling the statue, the CM will attend the Silver Jubilee Festival at Shri Ram Mantrath Mandapam, following which he will reach Ram Katha Museum, where a meeting will be held with senior officials from the district. He had earlier visited Ayodhya on September 23, and visited again on September 28 for a programme to pay tributes to late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The CM addressing the inaugural ceremony of Lata Mangeshkar Memorial in Ayodhya had said that memorials will be developed for Hindu philosophers such as Ramanandacharya and Ramanujacharya, PTI reported.

“For the first time, the statue of Jagadguru Ramanujacharya will be installed in Ramnagari. This statue will be about four feet long, which will be installed in the Radha Krishna temple built on the style of South India, located just 2 km from Ram Janmabhoomi,” aid an official statement, as quoted by ANI.