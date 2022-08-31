scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate wellness centre in Bengaluru tomorrow

The UP CM’s visit comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka on Friday.

Written by PTI
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate wellness centre in Bengaluru tomorrow
According to his itinerary, he would land here at 11.30 am by a special flight and then fly to SDMINYS campus at Nelamangala by a helicopter. (File/PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate a wellness centre ‘Kshemavana’ of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

According to his itinerary, he would land here at 11.30 am by a special flight and then fly to SDMINYS campus at Nelamangala by a helicopter.

The UP Chief Minister will hold a discussion with the head of the institution Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, and thereafter inaugurate the ‘Kshemavana’.

Also Read

Adityanath will be in the institute for about two hours. His Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai and Nirmalanandanatha of Adi Chunchanagiri Math will also be present.

Also Read| Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to set up yoga wellness centres

The UP CM’s visit comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka on Friday.

More Stories on
Yogi Adityanath

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.