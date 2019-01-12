UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes a jibe at SP-BSP grand alliance, says maha-gathbandhan is for anarchy and instability

By: | Published: January 12, 2019 2:25 PM

Yogi asserted that in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will perform better than it did in 2014 and a "strong and capable" government under Modi's leadership will be formed again.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

Any grand alliance of Opposition parties against the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will bring in anarchy, corruption and political instability, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Saturday. “Those who did not like each other are talking about a maha gathbandhan (grand alliance). This is an alliance for corruption, anarchy and political instability,” Yogi said as the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party announced their alliance to fight Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has respected “Ram and roti” through its emphasis on the development of all sections of the society and respect to the faith of the people, Yogi said at the party’s national council meeting here. The UP Chief Minister also attacked the Congress, saying the party furthered the interests of a family, promoted casteism, regionalism and kept the country in limbo for 50 years.

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP brought the country out of this state of limbo through welfare schemes for all sections of the society and good governance,” he said.

Read Also| Yes Bank appoints Brahm Dutt as non-executive part-time chairman

Yogi asserted that in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will perform better than it did in 2014 and a “strong and capable” government under Modi’s leadership will be formed again. “Ask any impartial person — a rural woman, a solider, a farmer or youth — they will all say ‘Kaho Dil Se Modi Phir Se’ (they will vouch for bringing in Modi once again).”

Listing out the achievements of the Modi government, Yogi said the country has gained confidence under the leadership of the Prime Minister and nationalism, development and good governance have charted a new direction in the four years of his government.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes a jibe at SP-BSP grand alliance, says maha-gathbandhan is for anarchy and instability
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition