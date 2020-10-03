  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe into Hathras case

By: |
October 3, 2020 9:57 PM

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a probe should be done by the CBI into the complete Hathras case," the chief minister's office tweeted.

(File image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped in Hathras, officials said.

The development comes within hours of Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police H C Awasthi meeting the victim’s family at her home.

Related News

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a probe should be done by the CBI into the complete Hathras case,” the chief minister’s office tweeted.

Reacting to the announcement, the family members of the victim said they want a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe into Hathras case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farm laws will empower, protect farmers: Piyush Goyal
2Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal asserts BJP will return to power after assembly polls in 2021
3Bihar Elections 2020: Grand Alliance to contest under leadership of RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, says Congress