UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers golden crown weighing 2.5 kg to Lord Hanuman

By: |
Published: July 15, 2019 11:45:29 AM

A 75-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman is located in Shukratal, which is on the banks of river Ganga. Adityanath also laid foundation stones of several development schemes worth Rs 10 crore in the area.

Yogi Adityanath, golden crown, lord hanuman, Shukratal, river Ganga, india newsUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: IE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has offered a golden crown weighing 2.5 kg to Lord Hanuman during his visit to Shukratal in the district. He was visiting the holy site on Sunday to attend an event to mark the death anniversary of Swami Kalyan Dev. A 75-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman is located in Shukratal, which is on the banks of river Ganga. Adityanath also laid foundation stones of several development schemes worth Rs 10 crore in the area.

Last year, the chief minister had stirred up a row by calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit during an election rally ahead of the state polls in Rajasthan. “Lord Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west,” he had said in Malakheda area of Alwar district.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers golden crown weighing 2.5 kg to Lord Hanuman
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop