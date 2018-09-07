UP CM Yogi Adityanath likens Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb for his treatment of Mulayam Singh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for accusing him of creating ‘mess’ in the state. Speaking at an event, the CM likened Akhilesh to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and said the character of the SP leader is similar to that of the controversial sixth ruler of the Mughal Empire.

Referring to Akhilesh’s act of forcefully removing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav from the SP’s nation president post, Adityanath said that the story of the Samajwadi Party is similar to the story of Aurangzeb who had used force to remove his father from the chair and imprisoned him. He went on to say that Muslims don’t name their children after Aurangzeb because of his infamous cruel nature.

“A person who couldn’t become a man for his father and uncle is today talking about linking himself with you (people). There is one character in history, how he imprisoned his own father. This is why Muslims don’t name their children after Aurangzeb. A story similar to this is also linked with the Samajwadi Party,” he said. (Jo apne baap aur chacha ka nahi hua, wo aapko apne sath jodne ki baat karta hai. Itihas mein ek paatr aate hain, kaise unone apne baap ko kaid karke rakha tha. Isliye koi musalman apne putra ka naam Aurangzeb nahi rakhta. Kuch aisa Samajwadi Party ke sath bhi joda gaya hai.)

Aurangzeb was the most hated king in the history. He had ruled for nearly 50 years from 1658 until his death in 1707.

This was not the first time when Adityanath has likened Akhilesh with Aurangzeb. Earlier too, he had drawn an analogy between Akhilesh’s character and the likes of Aurangzeb and king Kansa.

The attack from the CM comes a day after Akhilesh accused CM Adityanath of creating ‘mess’ in the state. Claiming that Adityanath will not remain in his chair in 2019, he had said, “Due to the chaos that the monk-turned-politician is presiding over, his days in power were numbered.”