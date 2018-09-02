UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for ‘Divyangjan’ rehabilitation centre in Gorakhpur (Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a regional rehabilitation centre for differently-abled people at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

The rehabilitation services will be available at Sitapur Eye Hospital branch in Gorakhpur until the rehabilitation centre’s building is constructed. The chief minister also inaugurated an eye bank and said, “There is no eye bank in eastern UP. This will be the first eye bank of eastern UP.” Expressing satisfaction over a decrease in the number of encephalitis deaths this year, Adityanath said, “The doctors at BRD Medical College have given befitting reply to those who tried to distort the image of medical college a year ago.”

“Almost 20-30 per cent encephalitis-hit children do not survive and 50 per cent of the children who survive, become divyang. It is easy to find divyang children in each block of the area and certainly the combined rehabilitation centre will prove to be very beneficial for them. Today is Janmashtmi and no gift to children could be better than this gift (the centre),” Adityanath said.

Adityanath also said that soon a potable water pipeline project will start in the state. “It will be the longest pipeline of potable water in the world,” he claimed. The chief minister said after Independence, only 13 medical colleges were started in the state. “But since we came to power, we have given 13 new medical colleges to the state and eight more medical colleges will be made. We are providing super-specialty facility in all cities,” he said.

And with the efforts of the Centre, he said, by 2020 people will be able to avail treatment facilities of AIIMS in Gorakhpur, he stressed. He also laid the foundation stone for Regional Medical Science Research Centre at the BRD medical college.