Ahead of 2019 polls, UP CM Yogi Adityanath donates Rs 2,51,000 from his salary account to BJP

A day after Election Commission announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath donated Rs 2,51,000 from his salary account to BJP’s ‘Samarpan Kosh’ to help the party’s campaign for the polls. Adityanath also urged ministers, MLAs, municipal corporation presidents and vice-presidents to donate their one month salary to the party fund.

Earlier in February, BJP president Amit Shah while observing the death anniversary of party idealogue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya as Samarpan Diwas had said that it was not possible for the party to fight the elections with workers’ money alone.

“We need to stay away from the businessmen if we want to keep our party clean…there are seven states that run their offices with the interest earned on deposits generated through donations. Our aim should be to get one or two workers to donate at least Rs 1000 through NaMo App,” Amit Shah had said.

Polling for Lok Sabha election 2019 will begin on April 11 and conclude on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place in all seven phases.

Last year in October, the BJP had launched a donation drive to collect funds to meet its expenses. Prime Minister Modi led the drive saying: “Contributed to BJP via the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App’. I urge you all to contribute to the Party through the App and spread the message of transparency in public life.”

In January, the Association for Democratic Reforms came out with a report saying claiming that the BJP received a more corporate donation in FY 2017-18 than any other political party in India. The report said that seven national parties received donations above Rs 20,000 totalling Rs 469.89 crore in FY 2017-18 fiscal year. The BJP received Rs 437.04 crore.