UP CM congratulates PM Narendra Modi for being awarded UN’s highest environmental honour

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being recognised with the United Nation’s highest environmental honour. Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were jointly awarded the Champions of the Earth Award for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of cooperation on environmental action.

“The selection of the prime minister for the Champions of the Earth Award, the UN’s highest environmental honour, is not only a recognition, at the international level of his efforts to make earth a safer place for the coming generations, but also applauding them,” the chief minister said.

The entire country is feeling proud of the prime minister’s efforts for enhancing the prestige and honour of the country at the global level, he was quoted as saying in an official release here. Stressing that conservation of nature and environment were part of the Indian tradition and culture , Adityanath said the prime minister has helped the ancient traditions and knowledge get recognition at the international level. Modi and Macron were among the six of the world’s most outstanding environmental changemakers recognised with the award.