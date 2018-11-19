UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks police chiefs to become fit or miss out

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 12:02 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed police chiefs to ensure that fat and unfit policemen were not put in charge of police stations.

Following growing complaints and spiralling numbers in crime cases, his Bharatiya Janata Party government has been under fire off late.

At a review meeting through video conferencing late on Sunday, Adityanath also ordered the transfer of Additional Director General (ADG) Traffic M.K. Bashal, an official said on Monday.

Adityanath warned that any laxity would invite stringent punishment. “Sudhar jayiye, warna hum sudhaar denge (Behave, or I will teach you how to behave), he told the officials.

He also directed the district police chiefs of Ghaziabad, Noida, Sitapur, Jaunpur, Rampur, Ambedkarnagar, Bareilly, Bulandshahr and Allahabad to ensure that soaring crime graphs were contained and cases solved quickly.

There has been steady stream of complaints about traffic snarls, too.

He ordered traffic circle officer (CO) of Gorakhpur Santosh Singh be handed out compulsory retirement. Singh was accused of extorting money from vehicle drivers.

The Chief Minister said police must ensure criminals fear the law of the land.

He also asked more than a dozen district police chiefs whether foot-patrolling was being conducted.

