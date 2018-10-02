UP CM Yogi Adityanath agreed to all my demands, says wife of Apple executive

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with the children of the private company executive Vivek Tiwari, who was allegedly shot at by a police constable, during a meeting with his family members in Lucknow, Monday, Oct 1, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Two days after Apple area sales manager, Vivek Tiwari was shot dead by an Uttar Pradesh policemen in Lucknow for allegedly trying to evade a routine check, his wife, Kalpana and two daughters met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence.

At the meeting, Adityanath promised strict action against the guilty and a special probe while agreeing to increase compensation for the family after Kalpana told him that Tiwari was the sole bread earner for his 80-year-old mother as well.

“The Chief Minister has promised strict action against guilty of this heinous incident, while a Special Investigating Team has begun its probe. Moreover, instructions have been given to provide Rs 25 lakh assistance to his wife, Rs 5 lakh fixed deposits for his daughters and a job in the municipal corporation for his wife,” said a government spokesperson.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma accompanied Tiwari’s family to Adityanath’s official residence in Lucknow. “Maine job ki paksha rakha, nishpaksh janch, mere awas ki samasya ka, mere bachon ki shiksha. Unhone har cheej mein samjha (I put before him the issue of a job, fair investigation, the problem of my house, education for my children. He understood everything)” said Kalpana.

Kalpana has demanded a meeting with Adityanath since her husband was killed early Saturday morning. Hours after the incident, Kalpana and Tiwari’s family had even protested, refusing to cremate his body until the state government promised action.

After the meeting Monday, she said: “I trust my state government and this trust has increased even more today. Something that was not supposed to happen took place. The circumstances in which I have been caught today, I have lost the capability to take a stand,” she said.

“I feel encouraged after meeting the Chief Minister that I will be able to fulfil the responsibilities left after my husband died,” she said.

According to the government spokesperson, Adityanath has also given instructions to “solve” the problem of her house. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also met Tiwari’s family at their house in Lucknow. He said that people could not expect better law and order in a state where the Chief Minister and Deputy CM have cases against them and where CM uses words like “Thok do inko”.

Akhilesh said that this was not the first such incident. “It is the police’s duty to provide security and if the police start shooting bullets, you can imagine the law and order situation,” he said.