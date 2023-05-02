UP civic polls: ‘Revenge of nature brutal,’ says Azam Khan in an all-out attack on BJP

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan launched an all-out on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government saying that the “revenge of nature is brutal” and that nobody knows when the one who is in power, will be brought down.

Addressing a public meeting for the upcoming Rampur Nagarpalika Parishad elections in the Nalapar area on Monday, the former Rampur MLA said, “Those who think they will always remain in power, they should understand that if good people did not survive, then how will the bad people survive? We have seen the era of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi, and everyone knows what happened to them… Not a single piece of Rajiv Gandhi’s body was found.”

“The revenge of nature is brutal,” Khan, a 10-times MLA from the Rampur Sadar assembly seat, added, as quoted by PTI.

Khan was campaigning for SP candidate Fatima Zabi, who is contesting for the presidential post of Rampur municipality.

Asserting that the SP is going to come to power in the next elections, he said, “The next time (in 2027), the Samajwadi Party (SP) government is going to come… The policemen who had broken the doors of your house, they will stand here and salute you with this boot,” adding, “nobody knows when the “roti” will turn on the griddle.”

“See these officials are with those, who are in the government. They now know that the leaders can do high-handedness till this limit. The future government will be doing more than this… (You) must have understood what I mean. See, a line has been drawn, and when the government changes a longer line will be drawn,” he said.

Khan, who faces nearly 90 criminal cases against him, was disqualified as an MLA in October, 2022, following his conviction by a Rampur MP/MLA court in a 2019 hate speech case which sentenced him to three years of imprisonment.