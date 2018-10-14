UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hints at renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj

BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government might give this new name to the historical city before next year’s Kumbh which will commence in Allahabad on January 15, 2019.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, indicated that if there is a consensus on the issue, Allahabad will be renamed as Prayagraj. Allahabad city is situated on the banks of River Ganga and its confluence with Yamuna river. “Many people wish that Allahabad should renamed as Prayagraj. It is a good message and is there is a consensus, we will rename it,” ANI quoted CM Yogi as saying.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hinted that if a broad consensus is achieved, 'Allahabad will be renamed as Prayagraj.' Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/tcYJvbGIT7 pic.twitter.com/WUVvI7cMoG — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 13, 2018

Talking to reporters in Allahabad’s Circuit House, Adityanath said, “We are reviewing the preparedness of Kumbh, Akhada Parishad and others have proposed regarding changing the name of Allahabad. Governor of UP Ram Naik has given consent to the proposal.”

According to source-based media reports UP cabinet will rename Allahabad in the next meeting. There have been reports about some Kumbh Mela 2019 banners which mentioned the city’s name as Prayagraj instead of Allahabad. The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government might give this new name to the historical city before next year’s Kumbh which will commence in Allahabad on January 15, 2019.

Earlier UP govt and Indian Railways renamed Mughalsarai, iconic Railway Junction in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, as Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction after Jan Sangh leader and RSS idealogue.