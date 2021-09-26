  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP Cabinet Expansion: Jitin Prasada, six others inducted in second rejig; check full list of ministers in Yogi Cabinet

September 26, 2021 7:54 PM

UP Cabinet Expansion: While Prasada took oath as the Cabinet minister, six others were sworn in as the ministers of state. The portfolios, however, are yet to announced.

Attempting to balance caste equations and regional aspirations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded his ministry on Sunday evening, months ahead of the crucial assembly polls. The cabinet expansion saw the induction of seven new faces including Jitin Prasad, a prominent Brahmin face who switched sides from the Congress to the BJP just few months back.

While Prasada took oath as the Cabinet minister, six others – Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, Paltu Ram, Sangeeta Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar Gaur, Dinesh Khatik, and Dharmaveer Singh – were sworn in as the ministers of state. The portfolios, however, are yet to announced.

Paltu Ram, from Schedule Caste Community, will be MoS from Balrampur, Chhatarpal Gangwar from Kurmi, Barrielly; Sangeeta Balwant Bind from Bind, Ghazipur; Dharamveer Prajapati from Agra, Sanjeev Kumar Gond, an ST, from Sonbhadra, and Dinesh Khatik, an SC, from Meerut.

Here is the full list of ministers in Yogi Adityanath Cabinet:

  • Yogi Adityanath – Chief Minister
  • Keshav Prasad Maurya – Deputy Chief Minister
  • Dr Dinesh Sharma – Deputy Chief Minister

Cabinet Ministers

  1. Surya Pratap Shahi
  2. Suresh Kumar Khanna
  3. Swami Prasad Maurya
  4. Satish Mahana
  5. Dara Singh Chauhan
  6. Ramapati Shastri
  7. Jai Pratap Singh
  8. Brijesh Pathak
  9. Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary
  10. Shrikant Sharma
  11. Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh)
  12. Sidharth Nath Singh
  13. Mukut Bihari Verma
  14. Ashutosh Tandon
  15. Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi”
  16. Dr Mahendra Singh
  17. Suresh Rana
  18. Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary
  19. Anil Rajbhar
  20. Shriram Naresh Agnihotri
  21. Jitin Prasada

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

  1. Upendra Tiwari
  2. Dharam Singh Saini
  3. Swati Singh
  4. Neelkanth Tiwari
  5. Kapil Dev Agarwal
  6. Satish Chandra Dwivedi
  7. Ashok Kataria
  8. Sriram Chauhan
  9. Ravindra Jaiswal

Ministers of State

  1. Gulab Devi
  2. Jai Pratap Nishad
  3. Jai Kumar Singh Jackie
  4. Atul Garg
  5. Ranvendra Pratap Singh (Dhuni Singh)
  6. Mohsin Raza
  7. Girish Chandra Yadav
  8. Baldev Olakh
  9. Manoharlal Mannu Kori
  10. Sandeep Singh
  11. Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Pasi
  12. Anil Sharma
  13. Mahesh Chandra Gupta
  14. Anand Swaroop Shukla
  15. G S Dharmesh
  16. Lakhan Singh Rajput
  17. Neelima Katiyar
  18. Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh
  19. Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay
  20. Rama Shankar Singh Patel
  21. Ajit Singh Pal
  22. Paltu Ram
  23. Chhatarpal Gangwar
  24. Sangeeta Balwant
  25. Sanjeev Kumar Gaur
  26. Dinesh Khatik
  27. Dharmaveer Singh

Yogi Adityanath
