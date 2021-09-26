UP Cabinet Expansion: Jitin Prasada, six others inducted in second rejig; check full list of ministers in Yogi Cabinet

Attempting to balance caste equations and regional aspirations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded his ministry on Sunday evening, months ahead of the crucial assembly polls.

Attempting to balance caste equations and regional aspirations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded his ministry on Sunday evening, months ahead of the crucial assembly polls. The cabinet expansion saw the induction of seven new faces including Jitin Prasad, a prominent Brahmin face who switched sides from the Congress to the BJP just few months back.

While Prasada took oath as the Cabinet minister, six others – Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, Paltu Ram, Sangeeta Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar Gaur, Dinesh Khatik, and Dharmaveer Singh – were sworn in as the ministers of state. The portfolios, however, are yet to announced.

Paltu Ram, from Schedule Caste Community, will be MoS from Balrampur, Chhatarpal Gangwar from Kurmi, Barrielly; Sangeeta Balwant Bind from Bind, Ghazipur; Dharamveer Prajapati from Agra, Sanjeev Kumar Gond, an ST, from Sonbhadra, and Dinesh Khatik, an SC, from Meerut.

Here is the full list of ministers in Yogi Adityanath Cabinet:

Yogi Adityanath – Chief Minister

Keshav Prasad Maurya – Deputy Chief Minister

Dr Dinesh Sharma – Deputy Chief Minister

Cabinet Ministers

Surya Pratap Shahi Suresh Kumar Khanna Swami Prasad Maurya Satish Mahana Dara Singh Chauhan Ramapati Shastri Jai Pratap Singh Brijesh Pathak Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary Shrikant Sharma Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh) Sidharth Nath Singh Mukut Bihari Verma Ashutosh Tandon Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” Dr Mahendra Singh Suresh Rana Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary Anil Rajbhar Shriram Naresh Agnihotri Jitin Prasada

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Upendra Tiwari Dharam Singh Saini Swati Singh Neelkanth Tiwari Kapil Dev Agarwal Satish Chandra Dwivedi Ashok Kataria Sriram Chauhan Ravindra Jaiswal

Ministers of State