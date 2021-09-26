UP Cabinet Expansion: Jitin Prasada, six others inducted in second rejig; check full list of ministers in Yogi Cabinet

UP Cabinet Expansion: While Prasada took oath as the Cabinet minister, six others were sworn in as the ministers of state. The portfolios, however, are yet to announced.
Attempting to balance caste equations and regional aspirations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded his ministry on Sunday evening, months ahead of the crucial assembly polls. The cabinet expansion saw the induction of seven new faces including Jitin Prasad, a prominent Brahmin face who switched sides from the Congress to the BJP just few months back.
While Prasada took oath as the Cabinet minister, six others – Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, Paltu Ram, Sangeeta Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar Gaur, Dinesh Khatik, and Dharmaveer Singh – were sworn in as the ministers of state. The portfolios, however, are yet to announced.
Paltu Ram, from Schedule Caste Community, will be MoS from Balrampur, Chhatarpal Gangwar from Kurmi, Barrielly; Sangeeta Balwant Bind from Bind, Ghazipur; Dharamveer Prajapati from Agra, Sanjeev Kumar Gond, an ST, from Sonbhadra, and Dinesh Khatik, an SC, from Meerut.
Here is the full list of ministers in Yogi Adityanath Cabinet:
- Yogi Adityanath – Chief Minister
- Keshav Prasad Maurya – Deputy Chief Minister
- Dr Dinesh Sharma – Deputy Chief Minister
Cabinet Ministers
- Surya Pratap Shahi
- Suresh Kumar Khanna
- Swami Prasad Maurya
- Satish Mahana
- Dara Singh Chauhan
- Ramapati Shastri
- Jai Pratap Singh
- Brijesh Pathak
- Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary
- Shrikant Sharma
- Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh)
- Sidharth Nath Singh
- Mukut Bihari Verma
- Ashutosh Tandon
- Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi”
- Dr Mahendra Singh
- Suresh Rana
- Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary
- Anil Rajbhar
- Shriram Naresh Agnihotri
- Jitin Prasada
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
- Upendra Tiwari
- Dharam Singh Saini
- Swati Singh
- Neelkanth Tiwari
- Kapil Dev Agarwal
- Satish Chandra Dwivedi
- Ashok Kataria
- Sriram Chauhan
- Ravindra Jaiswal
Ministers of State
- Gulab Devi
- Jai Pratap Nishad
- Jai Kumar Singh Jackie
- Atul Garg
- Ranvendra Pratap Singh (Dhuni Singh)
- Mohsin Raza
- Girish Chandra Yadav
- Baldev Olakh
- Manoharlal Mannu Kori
- Sandeep Singh
- Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Pasi
- Anil Sharma
- Mahesh Chandra Gupta
- Anand Swaroop Shukla
- G S Dharmesh
- Lakhan Singh Rajput
- Neelima Katiyar
- Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh
- Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay
- Rama Shankar Singh Patel
- Ajit Singh Pal
- Paltu Ram
- Chhatarpal Gangwar
- Sangeeta Balwant
- Sanjeev Kumar Gaur
- Dinesh Khatik
- Dharmaveer Singh
