UP Cabinet Expansion: Jitin Prasada among seven new faces inducted in Yogi cabinet as BJP strikes a balancing act

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded his Cabinet on Sunday in a crucial move seen as a bid to balance caste and regional aspiration with the state just few away months away from the assembly polls. The new faces inducted in the Cabinet include Jitin Prasada, Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, Sangita Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khatik, and Dharmvir Singh.

While Prasad took oath as a Cabinet minister, six others took oath as the Ministers of State. The induction of seven new faces takes the state Cabinet’s strength to a maximum of 60 as per the as per the constitutional limit.

Prasada is a prominent Brahmin face who left the Congress party to join the BJP earlier this year. His induction is an attempt to placate the Brahmin community amid the purported perception of the Adityanath government being pro-Thakur, the caste of the chief minister.

With the induction of seven new faces, the Yogi government aims at setting the house in order. With an aim to woo the OBCs and MBCs while keeping the Brahmin community in good humour, the Cabinet expansion saw induction of one Brahmin, three OBCs, one ST and two Dalits in the ministry.

With the new rejig, the UP government now has 24 Cabinet ministers including the chief minister. There are nine minister of state with independent charges and 30 ministers of state. The maximum strength of the UP Cabinet can be 15 per cent of the total strength of its Assembly, which has 403 seats.

Sanjay Nishad, the chief of Nishad party, was also expected to join the expanded Cabinet earlier. Nishad party will contest the 2022 UP assembly elections in alliance with the BJP.

Nishad was in the news recently for his demand from the BJP to project him as a deputy chief minister face in the elections. He had claimed that 18 per cent of voters belong to Nishad (fishermen) community which plays a deciding role on 160 assembly seats.