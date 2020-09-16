  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP bypolls: Congress sets up separate panels for each seat

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 7:05 PM

The bypolls will be held in the Naugawan Sadat (Amroha), Bulandshahr, Tundla (Firozabad), Swar (Rampur), Bangarmau (Unnao), Ghatampur (Kanpur Dehat), Malhani (Jaunpur) and Deoria Sadar seats, the release said.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has formed these committees.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has started preparing for the coming bypolls to eight Assembly segments in the state by setting up separate committees for each seat on Wednesday. The party has decided to enter the electoral fray by galvanising the organisation in every respect. As part of its preparations, eight high-powered committees have been formed to take applications from every seat. Headed by senior state leaders, these committees will finalise the candidates and announce their names, a release issued by the Congress said.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has formed these committees.

The responsibilities of the Ghatampur (reserved) and Malhani seats have been given to committees headed by former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya and former MLA Ajay Rai respectively, it added.

The responsibility of the Deoria Sadar seat has been given to a committee headed by former MLA Nadeem Javed, of the Bangarmau seat to a committee headed by Kanpur Cantonment MLA and state Congress vice-president Suhail Akhtar Ansari and that of the Tundla seat has been given to the team of former minister Nasimuddin Siddiqui.

The responsibility of Naugawan Sadat has been entrusted with former MP Praveen Singh Airon, the charge of Bulandshahr has been given to former MP Harendra Malik and that of the Swar Rampur Assembly constituency has been given to a committee led by former MP Rashid Alvi.

