UP bypolls: BJP eyes a walkover as fractured opposition fails to get its act together

What was set to be a four-cornered showdown after the bitterly fought Lok Sabha elections could turn out to be a damp squib. Anticipation was high that the upcoming bye-elections in 12 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh could see a mouth-watering contest, especially after the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party parted ways. However, a lackluster fight against the BJP could make it a walkover. The bypolls have been necessitated following the election of 11 MLAs as MPs and the conviction of BJP MLA from Hamirpur Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel in a two-decade-old murder case.

This will be the first mega contest among major parties immediately after their Lok Sabha clash in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulled off a spectacular victory forcing the opposition into a state of absolute chaos. With SP and BSP failing to get its act together and the Congress riddled with issues right at the top, the BJP appears to be in a position of advantage at the moment.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the two strong regional satraps — Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party — had come together to take on the saffron party, but failed to get expected numbers as their calculation was entirely based on caste arithmetic that didn’t work. When Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav joined hands, they were expecting over 40 of 80 parliamentary seats, and they were not wrong as their calculation was based on vote percentage that they got in 2014 — SP (22.20%) and BSP (19.66%) together had got over 41 per cent vote share, almost equal to BJP which won 71 seats.

However, SP and BSP couldn’t win as many seats as they expected and had to settle with just 15 seats — BSP (10) and SP (5). Despite the alliance, the BJP won 62 seats with close to 50% vote share. But the ultimate beneficiary of the alliance was BSP which maintained its vote share and increased its tally in Lok Sabha from no seat in 2014 to 10 in 2019. The SP was the ultimate loser. Following the disastrous performance, the BSP decided to pull the plug and announced that it will go solo in all the upcoming elections.

After their abrupt break-up, the SP and BSP were expected to put up a brave face and focus on the battle at hand. However, recent actions indicate otherwise. While Mayawati has limited actions pertaining to the overhaul to inducting her own family members into the party fold, voices of dissent against Akhilesh and his leadership — which he virtually usurped displacing his father Mulayam Singh — are only growing. Beset with family feuds and internal strife, Akhilesh has failed to inspire his party’s cadre to put up a fight.

The break-up in the alliance also proved that the SP and BSP had joined hands with the intention to save their space rather than saving the country and the institutions as both Akhilesh and Mayawati claimed in the run-up to elections. The BSP and SP have lost the plot in the state which it appears will no longer accept the politics of opportunism, a term the saffron party used to describe the alliance.

The saffron party will not go easy on SP and BSP following their break-up. The BJP held nine of the twelve seats that are up for polls. The seats that are going for polls are Allahabad, Agra, Kanpur, Banda, Kairana, Bahraich, Barabanki, Hathras, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Ambedkar Nagar and Hamirpur. And the preparation has already begun.

At a recent meeting convened by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the party decided to focus on its membership drive in order to retain its support base and add more volunteers. A target of 100 new members per booth has been placed before the party organisation to firm up its support base. The BJP has also set out a detailed plan with clearly defined responsibilities to ensure complete coordination between the government as well as the organisation.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP had won 325 of 403 seats. The SP got 54 and BSP 19. The 12 seats which are scheduled to go to polls include Pratapgarh, Hamirpur, Rampur, Jalalpur, Iglas, Jaitpur, Gangoh, Manikpur, Lucknow Cantt, Govindnagar Kanpur, Ferozabad and Balha.