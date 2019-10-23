UP Byelection Result 2019 Date, Time: First big test for Yogi Adityanath after general elections, counting of votes begins 8 am tomorrow

UP By-Election Result 2019: The BJP is expecting to increase its tally in the UP Legislative Assembly

UP By-Election Result Date and Time: Uttar Pradesh is again at the centre of politics. Voting in the 11 Assembly segments concluded on Monday and the trends will start to come out from 8 am onwards on Thursday. The average polling in the UP by-elections was recorded at 47.05 per cent.

This is the first major election in the state after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which were conducted earlier in the year. In 2019 General elections, while the BJP-led NDA had emerged a clear winner and bagged 64 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, the Opposition parties including Congress, SP-BSP could only manage to win 16.

The Opposition parties who did not fare well in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be at the centre of attention as they face the fear of sinking into oblivion if they fail to perform this time too.

The 11 assembly seats that went to polls are Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas, Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Zaidpur, Jalalpur, Balha, Ghosi, and Pratapgarh. Of the 11 seats, eight were held by the BJP and one by its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) while two other seats were shared by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. The by-polls were mostly necessitated after sitting legislators got elected to the Lok Sabha in May.

At 13, Lucknow Cantonment and Jalalpur Assembly constituencies have the highest number of candidates in the fray, followed by 11 in Ghosi and 11 each in Gangoh, Pratapgarh and Balha seats. Nine candidates each are in the fray in Govindnagar and Manikpur constituencies. Seven candidates each are in the contest from Rampur, Iglas and Zaidpur.

BJP’s Swatantradev Singh and the Congress’ Ajay Kumar Lallu are in a direct contest. Both the leaders are keen to register a win as the two are also the Uttar Pradesh unit chiefs of their respective parties.

The BJP is keen to breach Samajwadi Party’s citadel, Rampur constituency from where Akhilesh Yadav-led party has fielded Azam Khan’s wife, Tazeen Fatma. The saffron party is also hoping to win Jalalpur seat, held by the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The BJP is expecting to increase its tally in the UP Legislative Assembly. The BJP has a strong majority with 302 members and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has eight legislators. Among Opposition parties, SP 47, BSP 18, and the Congress has seven MLAs in the House.

The opposition parties would be hoping a turnaround of the success they tasted in the by-polls to Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana Lok Sabha seats, and in the Noorpur assembly constituency last year.

The Congress hopes to regain its lost ground in UP after the battering it received in the Lok Sabha polls, reducing it to just one seat, party chief Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli constituency. In the 2017 assembly polls, the SP had a tie-up with the Congress but failed miserably against the BJP’s popularity.