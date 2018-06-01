UP bungalow row: Denied urgent hearing by top court, Akhilesh Yadav to vacate government bungalow

Akhilesh Yadav to vacate government bungalow. (Image: PTI)

UP bungalow row: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Singh Yadav is expected to vacate the government bungalow ahead of June 2 deadline. Akhilesh Yadav was allotted government bungalow on 4, Vikramaditya Marg. The deadline was given by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government following a Supreme Court order that quashed a law passed by the state which granted permanent residential accommodation to its former Chief Ministers.

According to media reports, Akhilesh has already started to shift his belongings to a bungalow in Lucknow’s Sahara Shahar. Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said Akhilesh will vacate the official bungalow by Saturday. The development came after the Supreme Court denied an urgent hearing on a petition filed by him seeking two years’ time to vacate the house. Yadav had contended in his plea that he was ready to vacate the bungalow but needed time as he did not have a house in his name in Lucknow.

“He will vacate the bungalow before the deadline and move to a private accommodation,” Chaudhary told HT.

Tempos were also seen at his father and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence. However, it could not be confirmed whether he is shifting or not. Both the former Chief Ministers had moved the Supreme court seeking two years time to vacate the bungalows.

Meanwhile, the state government has sought the opinion of the Law department for its next course of action as only three out of six former Chief Minister have started vacating bungalows as per apex court’s order.

The Uttar Pradesh Estates’ department had issued a notice on May 17 to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Former Chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, ND Tiwari, Mayawati and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh to vacate the residences within 15 days.

A senior official of the Estates’ department Yogesh Kumar Shukla has clarified that only Kalyan and Rajnath Singh have started shifting their belongings. Shukla also added that the department will decide on the next move after getting a legal opinion from the Law department.

On Wednesday, another former Chief Minister Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati had sent keys of a bungalow on Lucknow’s Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg to officials through speed post while ND Tiwari’s wife Ujjwala had written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking an extension of one year citing ill health of Tiwari.

In its order dated May 7, the top court had quashed the law passed by Uttar Pradesh government which had granted permanent residential accommodation to former Chief Ministers of the state. The court said that no CMs of the state should get bungalows after they demit office. The top court also termed the Section 4(3) of UP Ministers (salaries, allowances & miscellaneous provisions) Act, 2016 as unconstitutional.