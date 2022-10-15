UP building collapse: One killed, four injured as three-storey building falls in Aligarh

One person was killed and four seriously injured when a three-storeyed building collapsed in Aligarh in the early hours of Saturday, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

The incident took place at the Upper Kot locality in the old city area of Aligarh.

District Magistrate Indervir Singh said rescue operations had begun immediately, adding that the injured persons were being treated at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital and Malkhan Singh hospital.

The building served as a godown for a factory, and few people were at the premises as it was night, officials said.

UP | 4 people injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Aligarh



There was a godown inside the weak building. No family resided here, as per info. 4 people went inside to carry some goods out when the incident occurred; all hospitalized & stable now: DM Indra Vikram Singh pic.twitter.com/8jGXdxCAij — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2022

The DM said that four bulldozers, six ambulances, a team of doctors, police and fire teams were present at the spot, according to ANI report.

Officials said that rain and water-logging made the structure of the building weaker, which was already in a dilapidated condition.

Few days ago, on October 11, a three-storied building collapsed in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, following heavy rains, ANI reported.

The incident took place on Yateem Khana Roda in Wood market area. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, but a car was damaged as the building debris had fallen over it.