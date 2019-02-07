UP Budget 2019: Yogi Adityanath govt allocates Rs 450 cr for cow welfare

By: | Updated: February 7, 2019 1:45 PM

An arrangement of Rs 200 crore for 'kanha gaushala' and destitute cattle shelter scheme in urban areas have been made.

A budgetary provision of Rs 56 crore has been made for the establishment of a new dairy in Mathura. (Representational photo)

As part of its commitment for the conservation of cattle, the Uttar Pradesh government said Thursday it was seeking support from the other departments in this regard.

“A special cess has been imposed on liquor sales in the state. Out of the cess, an estimated revenue of Rs 165 crore will be utilised for maintenance of stray cattle of the state.

“Rs 247.60 crore has been proposed for maintenance and construction of ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters) in the rural areas,” state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said while presenting the state budget.

ALSO READ: SBI Cardholders Alert! State Bank warns customers of skimming frauds; Here’s how to deal with them

An arrangement of Rs 200 crore for ‘kanha gaushala’ and destitute cattle shelter scheme in urban areas have been made.

For implementation of the Deendayal Upadhyaya Small Dairy Scheme, a provision of Rs 64 crore has been made to set up 10,000 units.

A budgetary provision of Rs 56 crore has been made for the establishment of a new dairy in Mathura and Rs 5 crore has been allocated for financial year 2019-20 for various programmes under the Uttar Pradesh Dairy Policy, 2018.

A proposal of Rs 93 crore is there for strengthening, restructuring and expansion of milk unions and societies, training, technical inputs, cattle breeding and health schemes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. UP Budget 2019: Yogi Adityanath govt allocates Rs 450 cr for cow welfare
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition