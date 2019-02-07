UP Budget 2019: Yogi Adityanath govt allocates Rs 450 cr for cow welfare

A budgetary provision of Rs 56 crore has been made for the establishment of a new dairy in Mathura. (Representational photo)

As part of its commitment for the conservation of cattle, the Uttar Pradesh government said Thursday it was seeking support from the other departments in this regard.

“A special cess has been imposed on liquor sales in the state. Out of the cess, an estimated revenue of Rs 165 crore will be utilised for maintenance of stray cattle of the state.

“Rs 247.60 crore has been proposed for maintenance and construction of ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters) in the rural areas,” state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said while presenting the state budget.

ALSO READ: SBI Cardholders Alert! State Bank warns customers of skimming frauds; Here’s how to deal with them

An arrangement of Rs 200 crore for ‘kanha gaushala’ and destitute cattle shelter scheme in urban areas have been made.

For implementation of the Deendayal Upadhyaya Small Dairy Scheme, a provision of Rs 64 crore has been made to set up 10,000 units.

A budgetary provision of Rs 56 crore has been made for the establishment of a new dairy in Mathura and Rs 5 crore has been allocated for financial year 2019-20 for various programmes under the Uttar Pradesh Dairy Policy, 2018.

A proposal of Rs 93 crore is there for strengthening, restructuring and expansion of milk unions and societies, training, technical inputs, cattle breeding and health schemes.