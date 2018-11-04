UP boy threatens to blow up Miami airport after losing money in bitcoin fraud

According to the local police, he called the FBI at least 50 times. He used a fake identity and a fake e-mail ID to make the calls over the internet. (Representational photo: Reuters)

A teenager from Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh has been apprehended by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the state for allegedly threatening to attack Miami International Airport in the US. He allegedly made several calls to the airport threatening to blow it up after losing to a US-based Bitcoin fraud and FBI’s ‘uncooperative’ stance on the matter.

Reportedly, the accused had purchased Bitcoins worth USD 1,000 and made huge profit but someone duped him, following which he lodged a complaint with the American intelligence agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), but did not get the desired response and then made several calls to airport from October 2 till October 31 and threatened to attack it, said police. The boy told police that he had taken the amount from his father to invest in bitcoins.

According to the police, the boy said in his calls that he will come with the AK47 gun, grenade, suicide belt and kill everyone. However, the identity of the accused has not been disclosed by the police.

IT was when the FBI approached the NIA for help in the case, the NIA sought UP ATS’ cooperation. The boy was traced on the basis of IP address and during interrogation and he confessed everything. After a tip-off from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the ATS detained the man. The ATS confiscated all the technical tools like a computer and mobile phone from the premises of the accused.

According to the local police, he called the FBI at least 50 times. He used a fake identity and a fake e-mail ID to make the calls over the internet.

Bitcoin is a digital currency that is not tied to any bank or national governments and allows its buyers to spend money anonymously. The coins can be bought and sold on exchanges with US dollars and other currencies. On December 17, 2017, when it reached its highest price ever, it was trading at $19,343.04, which was about Rs 12 lakh. Bitcoin’s growth in rupee terms has been a whopping 31,21,67,233%.