UP BJP set for major revamp, RSS to replace Sunil Bansal with new general secretary soon

After making an easy return to power in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is set for a major overhauling of the party organisation, including changes in its two positions — the president and the general secretary (organisation), reported The Indian Express. The party has, therefore, not planned any new organisational programmes for the coming days.

As per sources in the UP BJP, quoted by The Indian Express, the party unit’s current secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal is likely to be replaced by a new face very soon. The BJP’s ideological foundation head RSS is looking to shift Bansal to the party’s unit in either Odisha or Delhi and is already working on finding his substitute in UP. Sources said that Bansal has himself sought a shift from the party’s UP unit.

The report further quoted sources saying that in the next few days, the BJP would announce its new UP president following which the RSS would appoint the new general secretary (organisation).

The general secretary (organisation), also known as ‘sangathan mahamantri’ are RSS appointees in the party, who act as the link between the RSS and the BJP. If the party is in power in any state, the party general secretary (organisation) is supposed to play the key role of a communicator between the RSS and the government while being a part of the party-government’s core group.

“The communication between the two sides has not been smooth from a long time. Hence, the change [in the party general secretary (organisation)’s position] is required,” a BJP leader was quoted by The Indian Express while referring to the frosty equation between the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government and Bansal.

With the existing UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh having been inducted as the Jal Shakti minister in the Adityanath Cabinet, the party is going to fill up his organisational post with an eye on the upcoming civic polls and its voter outreach programmes. Sticking to the “one man, one post” policy, the party is looking for a new state president. Sources said that a few meetings in this regard have already been held in Delhi.