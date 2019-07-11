‘Papa, ask your goons to back off’: BJP MLA’s daughter posts video, claims threat to life for inter-caste marriage

Sakshi, daughter of BJP MLA Rajesh Misra, alleged threat to her life from her father. (Video screengrab)

The daughter of an Uttar Pradesh MLA has sought police protection from her father claiming that her life was in danger as she married a man outside her caste. In a video posted on social media, Sakshi Misra, daughter of Rajesh Misra, MLA from Bareilly’s Bithari Chainpur, appealed her father to ask his goons to stop harassing her.

Announcing her marriage to one Ajitesh Kumar, Sakshi asked her father to let them live peacefully. “I have married as per my own wish. I am not wearing this sindoor for fashion, I am really married now. Honourable MLA Pappu Bhartaul ji and Vicky Bhartaul ji…please let us live peacefully,” Sakshi says in the video while a bearded man holds the mobile phone for recording.

“Papa, you sent goons like Rajiv Rana…I am warning everyone to stop troubling us,” she adds in the video message and appeals the police to provide security to the couple.

BJP MLA Rajesh Misra is yet to respond to the allegations levelled by his daughter.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Inspector General RK Pandey said he is aware about the video and has asked the SSP to provide security to the couple. However, Pandey said the cops are yet to get the location of the couple.