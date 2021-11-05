  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP BJP forms panel ahead of 2022 assembly polls

November 05, 2021 11:05 PM

Senior Brahmin leader and former state unit chief Laxmikant Bajpai has been appointed as the panel's president, a statement said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma have been made members of the committee along with vice president Daya Shankar Singh

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh constituted a joining committee of the party on Friday.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma have been made members of the committee along with vice president Daya Shankar Singh, it added.

