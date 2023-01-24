scorecardresearch
UP: At least 3 dead as four-storeyed residential building collapses in Lucknow, rescue operations underway

Three dead bodies have been recovered from the debris and sent to the hospital, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said.

Written by India News Desk
Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak, who arrived at the site of the collapse, said three dead bodies have been pulled out of the debris so far. (Photo: ANI)

At least three people have died and several others are feared trapped after a residential building in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow collapsed on Tuesday evening. The incident took place on Wazir Hasanganj Road in the capital city.

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak, who arrived at the site of the collapse, said three dead bodies have been pulled out of the debris so far.

“Building collapsed suddenly. 3 dead bodies have been found & sent to the hospital. NDRF, fire brigade personnel present at the spot. Rescue operation is underway,” Pathak said. Rescue teams have been rushed and the police are present at the site of the collapse.

More details are awaited.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 20:07 IST