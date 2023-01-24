UP: At least 3 dead as four-storeyed residential building collapses in Lucknow, rescue operations underway

At least three people have died and several others are feared trapped after a residential building in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow collapsed on Tuesday evening. The incident took place on Wazir Hasanganj Road in the capital city.

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak, who arrived at the site of the collapse, said three dead bodies have been pulled out of the debris so far.

“Building collapsed suddenly. 3 dead bodies have been found & sent to the hospital. NDRF, fire brigade personnel present at the spot. Rescue operation is underway,” Pathak said. Rescue teams have been rushed and the police are present at the site of the collapse.

More details are awaited.